ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room.

At the hospital, officers say they learned that the man had been stabbed in his arms, chest, and abdomen by his boyfriend, later identified as 22-year-old Jaime Cervantes, at a home in Atwater.

Officers say they went out to the home to speak to the Cervantes, where they found him hiding in a bathroom.

Cervantes was placed under arrest at the home and booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony domestic violence charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.