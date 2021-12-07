Man arrested for smashing courthouse windows, damaging county vehicles in Visalia, deputies say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for smashing out the windows of a courthouse with a hammer in Visalia on Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the Tulare County Court House after it was reported that a man was breaking the building’s windows.

When deputies arrived, a cleaning crew reportedly told them that they had spotted a man had using a framing hammer to break the windows of the courthouse and damage several county cars in the parking lot.

Deputies were able to track the man down and place him under arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss