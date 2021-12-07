Man arrested for smashing courthouse windows, damaging county vehicles in Visalia, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for smashing out the windows of a courthouse with a hammer in Visalia on Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the Tulare County Court House after it was reported that a man was breaking the building’s windows.

When deputies arrived, a cleaning crew reportedly told them that they had spotted a man had using a framing hammer to break the windows of the courthouse and damage several county cars in the parking lot.

Deputies were able to track the man down and place him under arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.