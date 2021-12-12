Man arrested for shooting rifle from car window in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he fired a rifle several times through the window of a car on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 56 and Avenue 256 after it was reported that someone was shooting a firearm from a dark-colored SUV.

When deputies arrived, they found a home that had been struck by gunfire, but the SUV had already left the area.

About an hour later, deputies learned that someone in a dark-colored SUV had also fired shots at a car and a home near Road 48 and Avenue 230.

Shortly after the second incident, deputies spotted an SUV matching the description of the one involved in the shootings in the area of Road 48 and avenue 232.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they say they saw the driver firing a rifle out of the window at a nearby party.

Deputies then asked the man to step out of the car and placed him under arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was found with a .22 caliber rifle that was seized as evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.