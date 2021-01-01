Children inside as shots fired at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police arrested a man Friday after investigators say he fired a gun at a north-central Fresno home during a family gathering.

Police were called to the home at Richert Ave. and Anna St. at around 12:30 Friday morning due to an altercation at the family event where shots were fired at the house. No one inside was hurt.

A witness followed the suspect’s vehicle to the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues where Police were able to pull the vehicle over. A man, woman, and six children ranging from newborn to nine years old were in the car, officers say. Investigators say a handgun was found in the vehicle.