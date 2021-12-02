Man arrested for series of burglaries in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for a series of burglaries in Tulare County on Thursday, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Around 5:00 a.m., deputies on patrol saw a man inside a home that was recently burglarized on the 22000 block of Avenue 208 in Lindsay. According to officials, deputies knew that the home was vacant and were able to contact and arrest the man inside who was identified as Matthew Ward, 37.

While inside the residence, deputies say they saw furniture and household items from the victim’s home outside on the patio. Furniture that had been moved from the bedrooms to the living room were also found outside on the patio, according to officials.

While investigating the incident, deputies say Ward was also involved in a previous burglary at the same house, which resulted in the loss of over $4,500.

Deputies say further investigation led them to a home in the 23000 block of Avenue 178 in Porterville. Authorities say a search warrant was served at the home and more of the victim’s property was found.

According to officials, Ward was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for various violations along with outstanding bench warrants.

His total bail is set at $150,000.

Tulare County deputies say around $3,7000 of the stolen items were returned to the victim.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Haro, Detective Robinson and Sgt. David De Le Cruz with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488.