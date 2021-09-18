Man arrested for punching Visalia Police officer in face, officials say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after punching a Visalia Police officer in the face in an “unprovoked attack,” according to Visalia Police officials.

On Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m., a Visalia Police officer observed a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Main Street.

According to officials, as the officer was exiting his patrol car, a man named Rhys Enloe attacked him, striking the officer in the face with a closed fist.

Police say Enloe was not involved in the initial disturbance and say that this was an “unprovoked attack.”

Authorities say the officer fell into his patrol car after being hit and Enloe continued to attack him inside the patrol car.

According to police, bystanders quickly rushed to assist the officer and pulled Enloe off of him, but Enloe continued to fight with both the officer and the bystanders.

Visalia Police officials say additional officers soon arrived on scene and eventually were able to take Enloe into custody.

The department says Enloe was transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility for battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Visalia Police have not released the condition of the officer who was attacked.

