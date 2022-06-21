FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man was arrested for sexual assault-related charges, according to Fresno police officers.

Investigators say Ezequiel Lopez was arrested related to two cases of sexual assault cases where officers say on May 26 around 1:00 a.m., a 17-year-old runaway victim was near Parkway Drive and Ashlan Avenue when Lopez approached her and offered her a ride.

According to investigators, the victim accepted the ride when Lopez showed the victim an AR-15-style BB gun, refused to let her go, and forced her to engage in multiple sexual acts.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Officer says on May 29, at 4:30 p.m., a 32-year-old victim was walking near Ashlan Avenue. Where police say Lopez forced the victim into his vehicle and drove off. Lopez allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual acts with him, when the victim tried to escape, he injected her with possible methamphetamine.

Investigators say sometime in June in the middle of the night, a 59-year-old victim was near Ashlan Avenue and Parkway Drive when police say Lopez pulled up and offered her a ride.

Police say the victim initially refused the ride but obliged because she needed some water. Once in the vehicle, Lopez allegedly forced the victim to engage in sexual acts, according to police.

Detectives say they served a search warrant on Lopez’s home and vehicle and located evidence connecting him to the two sexual assault investigations, including a realistic-looking AR-15 style BB gun that was utilized during one of the crimes. After making the arrest, detectives searched the area and were able to locate the third victim.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say all three victims have positively identified Lopez as the suspect that sexually assaulted them. Lopez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous sexual assault charges, according to officers.

If anyone has any information on these investigations, please contact Sexual Assault Detective Jon Long at 559-621-2484.