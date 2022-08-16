VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment in Visalia on Tuesday, police say.

According to authorities, on Monday shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers were called to a home located at 2600 Block of S. Bollinger regarding a disturbance in that location.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined that 51-year-old Conrad Madrid, was involved in an altercation at the home endangering the safety of a minor.

Law enforcement say they weren’t able to take Madrid into custody at that moment, but detectives kept working on the case. During this time, Madrid continued to contact the victim, adding to her fear for her safety. Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Madrid.

Visalia Police Department’s SWAT team takes suspect into custody

On Tuesday around 10:13 a.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Bureau were able to locate Madrid at the residence, but he fled and barricaded himself in one of the bedrooms while threatening to shoot officers, prompting the presence of the Visalia Police Department SWAT team, police say.

Officials say the SWAT team was able to take Madrid into custody without incident, there were no injuries reported in the incident. Madrid is expected to be booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial detention facility on suspicion of multiple felony charges.