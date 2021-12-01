Man arrested for creating child pornography at Merced home, police say

MERCED, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man for multiple child sex crimes on Wednesday morning, according to Merced police officials.

Wednesday, just after 10:30 a.m. Merced police officers served a search warrant at a residence on West 21st Street after receiving a tip that someone at the residence was creating child pornography.

Detectives say they identified and arrested Rey Isaiah Romero, 23 of Merced, for the creation of child pornography, possession of child pornography and other sexual abuse charges.

Investigators also say they identified the victim who was depicted in Romero’s pornography and determined the child as a victim of sexual abuse by Romero too.

According to detectives, Romero was booked into Merced County Jail for continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14, oral copulation, sexual penetration with a child under 14, possession or child pornography and creating child pornography.

Merced police officials say they do not have any information to conclude that there are more victims at this time, but are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Adrian at (209) 385-4731 or by email at adriana@cityofmerced.org.