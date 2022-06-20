FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was arrested at a Winco after entering the store with an object that resembled a gun, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 7:00 p.m., a man entered Winco on Peach and Kings Canyon avenues with a large pipe-like object that resembled a gun.

Police arrived shortly after and detained a man.

Initially, there were reports that the man was also wearing a bulletproof vest, but police confirmed there was no vest or gun found at the store.

The Winco is still operating and no injuries were reported.

The man will be booked into the Fresno County Jail.