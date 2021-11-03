Man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno man is in custody following a series of sexual assaults that police say happened within hours of each other on Wednesday.

39-year-old Joseph Keluche is facing a total of seven sexual assault charges, including two counts of sexual assault with the intent to commit rape.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderama said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that Keluchi struck three times in one night.

The first incident happened at a gas station on Chestnut and Butler avenues, where investigators say a female clerk called police about a man trying to force himself inside the store.

He then left that location to an apartment complex on Chestnut and California avenues, crawled through a window and assaulted a female sleeping inside.

Keluche then went to another apartment complex on Maple and American avenues, and again crawled in a window and assaulted a woman sleeping.

Balderama credits a swift investigative response to this incident that led to his arrest

“We’re happy to say that he is not out there on the streets anymore, from looking at his extensive criminal history to include the new charges that were placed on him now, I believe that he is a sexual predator,” he said.

Fresno police did mention was that this case serves as a reminder to individuals to lock their windows and doors at night. Police said both women, in this case, had left their windows unlocked while they slept.