Man arrested following hours-long standoff in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted on several felony charges was arrested following an hours-long standoff with officers on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Hunter and Dante avenues after it was reported that someone was possibly trying to break into a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driveway and asked him about the possible suspect, identified as Pablo Estrada.

The man reportedly told officers Estrada was inside of the home and he would go and get him but instead, he closed the front door and locked it.

Photo of the scene.

For the next couple of hours, officers used a loudspeaker outside of the home to speak with Estrada and convince him to come out of the house.

Officers were able to safely remove a woman and her child from the home during the standoff.

While investigating, officers say they learned Estrada was wanted on several felony charges related to a previous domestic violence incident earlier this year.

Estrada eventually surrendered himself to officers and was arrested on his previous felony charges.