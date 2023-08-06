VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man has been arrested after breaking into a Visalia home and confronting the homeowner, Visalia police say.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of South Mooney Boulevard for a report of a home invasion.

Police say when they arrived they were told a man had confronted the home’s owner after forcing his way inside.

At one point, investigators say, the homeowner armed himself with a knife and the suspect tried to take it away before the resident fought him off and forced him outside.

Officers searched the area and arrested 25-year-old Jesus Alcantar-Lopez.

Authorities say Alcantar-Lopez is being treated for injuries and will be booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility on suspicion of burglary and assault with a deadly weapon charges once he’s released from the hospital.