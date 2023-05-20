COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – An hours-long domestic disturbance incident in Madera County concluded Saturday afternoon with one man being taken into custody, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they were called to a home near Road 400 and Lilley Mountain Drive just before 9:00 a.m.

Upon their arrival, they say they found a man inside the residence who was refusing to come out.

Neighbors in the vicinity were asked to stay inside their homes while deputies worked to try to convince him to step outside.

Just before 2:00 p.m. deputies, along with the assistance of the Crisis Negotiation Team, were able to get in touch with the man, and arrest him.

Some of the nearby roadways were closed during the time law enforcement was in the area, but all have since reopened.