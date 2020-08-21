Man arrested after vandalizing bar in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) -- Hundreds have been forced to leave their homes in Mariposa and Tuolumne counties due to the threat of the Moccasin Fire.

The fire, also known as the sparked Thursday afternoon, burning by Highways 49 and 120 in Tuolumne County close to the Mariposa County line.

By Friday morning, the fire grew to 2,800 acres, per CAL FIRE reports, and crews are still working to establish containment lines.

For one of the evacuees, he said this experience serves as a reminder to always be prepared as best you can.

When Ralph McLaughlin and his dad first noticed the smoke Thursday, they thought it was from the other fires burning in Northern California.

“Pretty quickly, we started seeing evacuation orders for the town down the road. The smoke was getting thicker and [there was] more ash,” he said.

Seeing the situation escalate, McLaughlin took it as his cue to start packing up his things with his wife, dad and their three dogs.

They didn’t wait for an official evacuation order.

“Had we waited until the mandate hit, which was actually 9:30 at night, we would’ve been in a way worse situation,” McLaughlin said. “It would’ve been dark, we wouldn’t have known exactly where to go. There would be more road closures and hotels would be full up.”

While it was hard to find a place to stay, the McLaughin family ended up in the Mammoth Lakes area.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said the mandatory evacuations for this fire effect 750 to 800 residents.

Since the order came down, the American Red Cross Central California Chapter set up an evacuation point at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. There they see what the evacuees need and either set them up in a hotel, or get them a spot if they have something like an RV.

Volunteers with the Red Cross said they’ve helped 52 people from both Mariposa and Tuolumne counties.

“This year, in COVID-19, we start with evacuation points so we can figure out what the needs are. Then we can figure out what the sheltering is going to look like,” said Lori Wilson, the chapter’s executive director.

This is the first time McLaughlin has ever had to evacuate because of a wildfire. Moving forward, he plans to repeat what he did this time: leave as soon as he feels in danger.

“Any signs that things are going to get close, get serious, we will probably decide to get up and leave,” McLaughlin said.

The evacuation point at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds is staffes 24-7 so anyone needing the Red Cross’ help can head there.

If it’s easier, you can also get evacuation and shelter information on the Red Cross app, or call them at 1-800-RED-CROSS.