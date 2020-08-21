Man arrested after vandalizing bar in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after vandalizing a bar in Visalia early Friday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.
At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill after security reported a man was tearing down an outdoor seating tent.
About 15 minutes later, police say they stopped a man for reckless driving and say the man was identified as the person responsible for the vandalism.
The man was identified as Jose Alcauter.
Alcauter was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for felony vandalism, reckless driving, providing a false name to police officers, and for resisting/obstructing an officer.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.