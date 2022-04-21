FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies arrested a man Thursday who they say is a prolific agriculture equipment thief.

On Thursday, deputies received reports of a commercial burglary at a Fresno ranch. Employees told deputies that they saw a man in a water truck stealing diesel fuel from the ranch’s tank. The suspect ran away, investigators say.

Hours later, shortly after 8:30 a.m., detectives were notified of a person attempting to steal a $15,000 tractor. When officers arrived they found the suspect asleep inside the tractor with the engine still running.

The suspect, identified as Amarjot Mangat, 29 of Fresno, was arrested. Deputies say he is well known for working with criminals to steal property belonging to area farmers.

Investigators later found that the water truck deputies say Mangat was using to steal diesel fuel has been recently stolen from another location in Fresno. Investigators say the stolen truck, valued at $175,000, contained 200 gallons of stolen diesel fuel that is worth approximately $1,200. Both the truck and the fuel have been returned to their owners, deputies say.

Mangat had previously been arrested for grand theft and domestic violence charges, deputies say, adding that he posted bond and bailed out of jail after less than a day in custody. He will now face a charge of committing a felony while out on bail.

Anyone with information on Mangat or his associates is asked to contact the Ag Task Force at (559) 600-8150.