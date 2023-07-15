SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Federal officials have located and arrested a man they say had a knife and threatened a visitor inside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park Friday morning, before fleeing into the forest.

According to rangers, they received a report around 5:00 a.m. of a vehicle on fire on the Generals Highway in the Giant Forest area of the park. When they located the vehicle, they discovered it was completely burned.

Shortly afterward, rangers received another call about an attempted robbery. The victim described a man trying to rob them of their cell phone, keys, and wallet while waving a knife and stick. When the victim refused, the suspect is said to have fled into the forest.

While searching the area, rangers say they found that the closed Giant Forest Museum had been broken into and damaged.

Officials say the suspect was wearing hefty hiking boots, dark green fitted cargo pants, a long-sleeved shirt, a brimless hat (possibly a beanie), and a gaiter or buff that covers his mouth and nose.

Park rangers said they were able to find the suspect Friday evening, and no injuries or further altercations have been reported to this point.

Authorities ask anyone who may have been approached by the man to report the encounter to the National Park Service Tip Line at 888-653-0009.