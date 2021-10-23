Man arrested for stabbing stepfather to death in Tulare County, deputies say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed and killed his stepfather during a fight on Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:40 a.m., deputies were called out to Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia after it was reported that a stabbing victim had been brought in by his family.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man, later identified as Juveninto Quiroz, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The Sheriff’s Office says Quiroz passed away from his injuries hours later in the hospital.

While investigating, deputies say they learned Quiroz had been involved in a fight with his 23-year-old stepson, Octavio Alvarado Garcia Lindsay, at a home near Brooks Avenue and Road 216 in Tonyville. During the fight, the Sheriff’s Office says Garcia stabbed his stepfather multiple times.

Detectives found Garica at a hospital in Selma, where he was taken into custody and later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-trial facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.