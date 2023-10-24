FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man on probation was arrested after a slow-speed chase in Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they spotted a stolen car near Ashlan and Cedar avenues around 3:30 a.m.

They say the driver led deputies on a slow-speed chase that ended on 9 and Dakota Ave. when the driver hit a curb and popped his tire.

The car stopped in front of a house but did not cause any damage to the home.

The man was arrested. Officials say he is now facing felony evading and drug possession charges.