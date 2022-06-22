Photo of 41-year-old Johnny Briggs provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators with the Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a 41-year-old man for a shooting Monday night at a Fresno playground.

Police say Monday night around 8:00 p.m. officers from the Southwest District responded to a shooting at Dickey’s Playground where they found a 48-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his face.

Detectives say they learned the shooter was the victim’s cousin, 41-year-old Johnny Briggs. Detectives were able to track down Briggs on Tuesday in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Police say Briggs was booked at the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide and several firearms and narcotic-related charges.