SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is accused of hitting a car with a bat before ramming a detective’s vehicle with his SUV during a road rage incident on Monday afternoon, according to the Sanger Police Department.

At 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to Academy Avenue after a driver reported that a black SUV was chasing him.

Detectives say they were in the area in an unmarked car when they spotted the vehicles speeding into the parking lot of the post office on O Street.

After pulling into the parking lot, officials say the driver of the SUV, later identified as 27-year-old Jeremiah Lee Nunn, grabbed a bat and started to hit the other vehicle several times with it.

During the incident, officials say the detectives confronted Nunn and identified themselves as police officers.

Photo of the detectives’ car provided by the Sanger Police Department.

Moments later, investigators say Nunn jumped back into his SUV and used it to ram into the detectives’ car before driving away.

Investigators say Nunn led the detectives and other responding officers on a chase until he crashed his SUV into a tree at the corner of N Street and Annandale Avenue.

After the crash, officials say Nunn got out of his SUV and tried to run away, but he was quickly captured by officers and placed under arrest.

Nunn was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury and later booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges, including felony assault on two police officers.

Officials say nobody else was injured in the chase and no other property was damaged during the crash.