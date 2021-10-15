Man arrested after pulling gun on Fresno school playground while kids were on campus, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after investigators say he pulled a gun on a Fresno school playground.

Just before 10:30 a.m. police received calls of an armed man in the area of B and Stanislaus streets in Downtown Fresno. The caller said a person had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived they determined that the victim had been struck by shrapnel.

Shortly after, officers received calls about an armed man in the playground of Kepler School at Stanislaus and Broadway streets. A school employee told police that the man had brandished the gun at them. Investigators say children were present at the school at the time of the incident. The school was placed on lockdown and negotiations began with the suspect.

After approximately 45 minutes of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody for firearm-related charges. Officers say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that the suspect had in his possession.

Investigators are still interviewing witnesses but Sgt. Dana Trueba Vega says she is pleased that the Fresno Police negotiation team was able to deescalate the situation and that no one at the school was hurt.

The victim who was struck by shrapnel was evaluated for minor injuries and treated at the scene.