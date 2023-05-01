FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man whose arrest resulted in the ear of a Fresno Police officer becoming partially detached pleaded not guilty to a series of charges against him in Fresno County Superior Court on Monday.

31-year-old Willis Randolph faces 12 charges, including felony burglary, vandalism, and injuring a police officer.

On Thursday, Randolph was arrested after police say he burglarized several businesses in Downtown Fresno, including a bank. Officials say as one of the officers tried to arrest Randolph a part of the officer’s ear was detached.

Officials say Randolph has a lengthy criminal history and was in jail just hours before the incident unfolded. His bail was set at $93,500.

Randolph’s next hearing in Fresno County Superior Court is set for May 5th.