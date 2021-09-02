Man arrested after investigators say he tried to stab children, others in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Wednesday after investigators say he chased several people, including children, with a knife and tried to stab them.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a man with a knife. Witnesses told deputies that a man had attempted to stab several people and then chased them with a knife.

Deputies detained Daniel Chavez, 34. Investigators say that Chavez threatened people and chased adults and children with a knife, coming just a few inches from some of them.

Chavez was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and child endangerment. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s office at (800) 808-0488 or at tcso@tipnow.com.