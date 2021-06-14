Man arrested after intentionally crashing into patrol car during chase on Tule Reservation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of a peace officer after he intentionally slammed his car into a patrol vehicle during a chase on Monday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:00 a.m., deputies say 44-year-old Warren Ensign called Tule Reservation Police and told a dispatcher he wanted to be shot by officers and said he would not listen if they confronted him and asked him to put his hands up.

Following the call, the Sheriff’s Office says Ensign crashed into a deputy’s vehicle while leading Reservation Police on a chase throughout the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ensign then deliberately sped up and drove head-on into a parked Reservation Police Truck that was occupied by the chief of the department of public safety.

A photo of Monday’s head-on crash at the Tule River Reservation. (Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

The chief of the department of public safety was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries following the crash.

Ensign was later taken into custody after he was tased by a deputy.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center to be checked out before he was booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility for Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Rascon or Sgt. David De La Cruz at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488.