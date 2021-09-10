Man arrested after Fresno police detectives say he stabbed someone

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday after detectives from the Fresno Police Department’s Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit say he stabbed somebody in Fresno.

Police arrested the suspect, Eddie Garcia, 55, on suspicion of stabbing a person in August.

The stabbing, which occurred in the area of Shields and Fruit avenues, left a victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound in the upper arm. Investigators say they were able to identify Garcia as the suspect.

Garcia was booked into Fresno County jail on charges related to the stabbing.