CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A was arrested after firing gunshots after an argument in northeast Fresno, according to Clovis police officers.

Police say the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. near Shaw and Willow avenues after Ernest Allen, 26 of Fresno, and another person got into an argument outside of an apartment in northeast Fresno.

According to Clovis police, both Allen and the victim left in their own vehicles. They say Allen followed the victim into Clovis where he fired at the victim’s car, hitting it four times on the passenger side.

Clovis police say they tracked down Allen and arrested him around midnight. Allen was booked into the Fresno County Jail.