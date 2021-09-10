Man arrested after firing a shotgun into the air at northeast Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun into the air at a northeast Fresno apartment Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Fresno Police said they responded to a call around 1:00 a.m. at the Avery Apartments at Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street for a call of a person possibly armed.

Officers said they made contact with a person who they believed was the suspect by phone and determined he was not an imminent threat and left the complex.

Around 3:00 a.m. officers said they received calls that a man was firing a gun in the air at the same complex. When police arrived they said they heard the gunshots.

Police said they surround the complex and the California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to give commands to the man and he dropped the shotgun he was allegedly firing.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested and taken away in an ambulance, according to Fresno Police officers.