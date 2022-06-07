TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators arrested a man they say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed a 62-year-old man in Tulare Monday night.

Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of J Street and Tulare Avenue after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man seriously injured in the roadway.

Officials say that bystanders started to provide first aid to the man before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the victim was trying to walk across the street without using the crosswalk when he was hit.

Following the crash, officers say the driver who hit the victim did not stop or call law enforcement for help.

After the crash, investigators say the suspect’s vehicle was found parked at a home where they found Luciano Ruiz who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators say Ruiz was charged with felony hit-and-run and driving without a valid California driver’s license. Ruiz was booked at the Tulare County Jail.