Man arrested after crashing into patrol vehicle during chase in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he crashed into a police patrol vehicle while leading officers on a chase Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers from the department’s gang suppression team were out patrolling near Saginaw and Thorne avenues when they spotted a 25-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant sitting in a car.

Officials say the man was known to run away from police, so an officer pulled over and waited with him until back up could arrive.

As more officers arrived, they asked the man to step out of his car, but he reportedly refused to listen.

Police say the man rolled up his car’s window and drove away from officers, leading them on a short-lived chase.

After following the suspect for a block, officers say they decided to call off the chase after he ran a red light.

A police helicopter continued to follow the suspect from above and helped point officers in the direction he was heading.

Once reaching the area of Feland and Garland avenues, the suspect pulled into an alleyway with officers following not far behind.

As an officer drove into the alley, police say the suspect put his car into reverse, crashing into the patrol vehicle. Police say nobody was injured in the crash.

The chase continued to the area of Harvard and Del Mar, where police say the suspect pulled over after it appeared he disabled his vehicle and was unable to drive any further.

Police say the suspect was arrested on his outstanding warrant and may be facing new charges including felony evading and hit-and-run following Tuesday’s chase.