CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is accused of leading officers on a chase after they saw him run a stop sign early Tuesday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 3:00 a.m., officials say an officer saw a driver, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Daggs, run a stop sign at the intersection of Gettysburg and Helm avenues. When the officer tried to pull the car over, officials say Daggs refused to stop, leading to a short chase.

Officers ended up calling off the chase for safety reasons after they say Daggs started driving into oncoming traffic.

A short time later, officers say they spotted Daggs’ car near Shaw and Minnewawa avenues and tried to pull it over, but he refused to stop and started driving into the opposite lanes of traffic.

The chase was called off for a second time due to reckless driving but was started again after officers saw Daggs’ car near Shaw and Willow avenues.

Officers say Daggs pulled over near Shaw Avenue and 6th Street in Fresno, where he was placed under arrest.

Daggs was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges, including driving into opposing traffic while evading officers, and driving a vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property. His vehicle was also impounded following his arrest.