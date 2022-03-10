FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man has been arrested after deputies found another man dead in Merced Tuesday.

Officers were called to Cone Avenue in Merced Tuesday night due to reports of a man lying on the ground and not breathing. Deputies arrived and found Gabriel Montoya, 53, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said they discovered that Montoya was involved in a “physical altercation” with another person identified as Joseph Burkley, 68.

Burkley was arrested and booked into Merced County jail on murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact officials from Merced County Sheriff’s Department at (509) 385-7472.