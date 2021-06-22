Man arrested after 50 pounds of ‘dangerous fireworks’ found, police say

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday for possession of 50 pounds of “dangerous fireworks” after a traffic stop in Coalinga, according to police.

Police say the Coalinga Police Department Communications Center has received numerous complaints from residents regarding illegal fireworks over the past weeks.

On Tuesday, around 1:09 a.m., Coalinga police say they made a traffic stop on a black Toyota Celica driven by Daniel Saiz, 42, for a traffic violation.

An officer said he saw several unopened boxes and packages of what they called “dangerous fireworks” in the backseat of the Toyota.

(Picture Courtesy Coalinga Police)

Saiz was taken into custody and was booked into the Coalinga City Jail. The illegal fireworks were seized and turned over to the Coalinga Fire Department for safe storage.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department’s Communications Center at (559) 935-1525.