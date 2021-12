STEVINSON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was apparently shot and killed at a Stevinson Bar Saturday night.

Merced Sheriff deputies say they found Moran Ricardo, 21, dead when they arrived at the Stevinson Bar and Grill in Stevinson around 11:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

If anyone has any information please contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209)385-7472.