FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and a woman were seriously injured in a shooting in central Fresno early Saturday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police said they responded to a “shotspotter” call around 2:00 a.m. near Princeton and Glenn avenues.

When officers arrived they said they found a man and woman shot multiple times.

The victims were transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.