Man and woman killed in apparent murder-suicide identified by officials

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified a man and woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Clovis on Thursday evening, according to Clovis police officials.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified Anna Richards-Anderson, 38 of Clovis, and Cory Anderson, 40 of Clovis, as the two victims of the incident.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from home in the 1800 block of Los Altos in Clovis for a possible shooting in front of a residence.

Police say officers quickly arrived in the area and located a woman in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to officials, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Clovis police officers say after talking to witnesses, they quickly developed a suspect and responded to the 1100 block of Poson Avenue in Clovis to locate them.

Authorities say they surrounded the suspect’s home and heard one gunshot. According to officials, officers were able to confirm that the suspect was in his backyard and had fatally shot himself.

Detectives investigating the incident say the suspect and victim were involved in a prior dating relationship and that the incident appears to be an act of domestic violence.

Clovis police officials are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.