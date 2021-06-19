Man and teenager shot at apartment complex in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the shooting of a man and teenager that occurred Friday night at the Fountain West Apartment Complex.

Just after 9:00 p.m. the Fresno Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Fountain Way regarding a shot spotter activation.

Officials say as officers were on their way to the area, they received an update stating there was a shooting victim.

Officers found a man in his 20’s inside the complex suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremities and while providing help, were told there was a second shooting victim, officials say.

The second shooting victim was a 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds in the upper extremities.

Officials say both victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center and were listed in stable conditions.

There is no additional information at this time and detectives are currently investigating the incident.