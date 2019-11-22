Man and teen arrested after shooting rounds into the air after kicked out of Lemoore house party: Police

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Friday that a man and a teenager were arrested Nov. 16 for allegedly firing weapons in the air after being kicked out of a Lemoore house party.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of E. Burlwood Lane around 12:50 a.m. for a report of 10 to 12 gunshots being heard in the area, according to Cmdr. Maggie Ochoa of the Lemoore Police Department. Authorities arrived to find a total of 15 spent shell casings on the sidewalk and in the roadway.

Police found that a homeowner hosting a party got into an argument with uninvited guests. The suspects then left the residence and began firing weapons into the air and into the ground.

Detectives were able to identify two of the suspects as Shaquille Glasshelm, 23, and a 17-year-old juvenile, with the help of multiple witness statements and video footage from the scene, said

Authorities located the suspects in Hanford, with Glasshelm being booked in the Kings County Jail and the juvenile being booked at the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center, Ochoa said.

Police say both are facing a felony charge for the negligent discharge of a firearm.

