Man and girlfriend kidnap and threaten to kill his ex, Merced County detectives say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested after deputies say they kidnapped and threatened to kill the man’s ex-girlfriend in Merced County Tuesday.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a woman who said she had been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and that he had threatened to kill her.

Detectives say the suspect, Victor Martinez Nunez, 36, and his current girlfriend Elizabeth Cisneros, 39, kidnapped the victim from her home. Deputies say the victim was able to escape, but Nunez and Cisneros chased and shot at her as she got away.

The Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrested Nunez and Cisneros on the 21000 block of Fourth Avenue in Stevinson without incident.

Nunez and Cisneros were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.