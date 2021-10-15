Man and girlfriend kidnap and threaten to kill his ex, Merced County detectives say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of Victor Martinez Nunez and Elizabeth Cisneros provided by Merced County Sheriff’s Department

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man and his girlfriend were arrested after deputies say they kidnapped and threatened to kill the man’s ex-girlfriend in Merced County Tuesday.

On Tuesday at approximately 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Merced County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a woman who said she had been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend and that he had threatened to kill her.

Detectives say the suspect, Victor Martinez Nunez, 36, and his current girlfriend Elizabeth Cisneros, 39, kidnapped the victim from her home. Deputies say the victim was able to escape, but Nunez and Cisneros chased and shot at her as she got away.

The Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT team arrested Nunez and Cisneros on the 21000 block of Fourth Avenue in Stevinson without incident.

Nunez and Cisneros were booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com