Man and dog die after being hit by a train in Tulare

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man died Monday after police say he was hit by a train possibly trying to save a dog stuck in the tracks.

Around 7:54 a.m. Tulare police officers responded to a report of a train that had hit a person near the intersection of Cross Avenue and J Street. Officers found the man and a dog dead on the train tracks, north of Cross Avenue.

Police say witnesses reported that the man was struggling with his dog on the tracks before the train hit them. It is believed that the dog may have been stuck in the tracks and the man was attempted to get him loose, investigators say.

Police say the identity of the 40-year-old man is not being released yet, but reports indicate he lived in a nearby homeless encampment.