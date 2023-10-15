DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was airlifted to an area hospital Saturday after being shot several times, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Monson Market in the 38800 block of Monson Drive for a report of a shooting.

They say they arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He told them he’d been shot, and then drove himself to the market to get help.

This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.