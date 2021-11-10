Man admits to lighting Tulare police vehicle on fire with Molotov cocktail, investigators say

Photo of Bruce Creamer, 62 of Tulare, provided by the Tulare Police Department

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he admitted to lighting a police vehicle on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:50 p.m., police received word that someone had set a patrol vehicle on fire in the rear parking lot of Tulare police headquarters. When officers, who were in the building at the time, arrived at the vehicle in question they say they found a broken beer bottle with a rag stuffed inside at the scene.

Officers were able to put out the flames using some fire extinguishers.

Moments later officers say they received word that Bruce Creamer, 62 of Tulare, was in the lobby of police headquarters saying he had set the vehicle on fire using a Molotov cocktail.

Creamer was arrested on suspicion of arson and booked into Tulare County jail.

