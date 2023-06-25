VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after Visalia police say he stole chainsaws and yard equipment from a business early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to the Jensen and Pilegard Power Equipment Store in the 2300 block of Main Street around 2:15 a.m. for a tripped burglar alarm.

Image courtesty Visalia Police Department

Upon their arrival, patrol officers say they found 33-year-old Christopher Vaness on the property with merchandise from the store in his possession.

Investigators say they discovered that Vaness was able to gain access to the yard where the equipment was stored by cutting his way through two chain-link fences.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools.