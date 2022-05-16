FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly set an RV on fire last week, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, officers were called out to a homeless encampment near Highway 99 and the Atwater-Merced Expressway after it was reported that an RV had caught fire.

Officials say there was one person inside of the RV when the fire started, but they were able to safely get out.

Following the fire, officers say they were able to identify the person who started the fire as 39-year-old Jeffrey Scott Drennon. Officers say they believe the RV was purposely set on fire while the person was still inside.

Drennon was arrested on charges related to arson, animal cruelty, and attempted homicide.