FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials.

According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and her unborn baby Noah.

According to police, Dudley stabbed and killed his sister and her unborn baby multiple times in their home, put her body in a city trash container, walked several blocks, and set her body on fire.

Court officials say, Dudley has been scheduled to appear again in court on Jan. 5, 2023.

On Thursday, N-Kya’s friends and family held a vigil and say she was a Fresno City College student who wanted to become a childcare worker, and that she was very excited to become a new mom. N-Kya’s due date was just weeks away.