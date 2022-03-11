UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect incorrect information regarding the victim provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who is suspected of shooting a woman Thursday night in Madera is still on the run, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called around 5:30 p.m. for a shooting on the 24000 block of Ingomar Drive in the Madera Acres area and that multiple victims had been shot.

Deputies said they later found only one woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition at this time. The victim has been identified as the mother of a friend of Richardson’s girlfriend, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said there was a verbal fight between the victim and her daughter before the shooting.

Deputies are searching for Raymond William Richardson, 22, of Fresno as the suspect in the shooting, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

He has been described as a black male adult, 5’11” 190 pounds, with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911. Anyone who sees Richardson should not approach him.