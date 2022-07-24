DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman early Sunday morning, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Alta Avenue and Davis Drive after someone reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers say they were able to identify the suspect as Kurt Worton, who had already left the area before officers could arrive.

Later on, deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spotted Worton’s car and tried to pull it over.

Officials say Worton refused to stop, leading to a short-lived chase with deputies.

After the chase ended, Worton was placed under arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911.