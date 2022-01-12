Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Rahmad Kerel Parke, 24, has been named as the suspect in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.

Photo of victims.

On Thursday morning, deputies were called out to the area of Tulare and Peach avenues after someone found an injured man on the front lawn of a home.

When deputies arrived, they found Mel had passed away his injuries in the front yard, and Melba dead inside of the house.

Investigators say Parke left the house following the murders and has not yet been found.

Deputies believe Parke may be homeless and frequently spends time in Fresno and Los Angeles County, specifically the communities of Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

Parke is described as 5’10”, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He may have facial hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559) 448-7089.