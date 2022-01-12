Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Rahmad Kerel Parke, 24, has been named as the suspect in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.

Photo of victims.

On Thursday morning, deputies were called out to the area of Tulare and Peach avenues after someone found an injured man on the front lawn of a home.

When deputies arrived, they found Mel had passed away his injuries in the front yard, and Melba dead inside of the house.

Investigators say Parke left the house following the murders and has not yet been found.

Deputies believe Parke may be homeless and frequently spends time in Fresno and Los Angeles County, specifically the communities of Santa Monica, Van Nuys, and Sherman Oaks.

Parke is described as 5’10”, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He may have facial hair.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or (559) 448-7089.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am