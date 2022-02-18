Man accused of killing mother, grandfather at Fresno home makes plea in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of killing his mother and grandfather in Fresno County last month has pleaded not guilty during an arrangement trial at the Fresno County Superior Court on Friday.

Rahmad Parke, 25, was arrested by officials in Los Angeles County after deputies say they identified him as the suspect in the deaths of Mel and Melba Abdelaziz.

Authorities say Parke’s mother and grandfather were found dead at a home by detectives on East Tulare Street at the beginning of January.

This was Parkes’s first court appearance after quarantining due to COVID-19.

Fresno County Court officials say his bail is set at $2,060,000. His next court appearance date is set for March 23.

