Man accused of killing mother, grandfather at Fresno home arrested in Southern California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing his mother and grandfather at a home in Fresno two weeks ago has been arrested in Southern California.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Rahmad Parke was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles County.

Parke is facing charges related to the deaths of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.

Around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home near Tulare and Peach avenues after an injured man was found on a lawn.

When deputies arrived, they found the man, later identified as Mel, had already passed away from his injuries. Inside the home, deputies also found Melba dead.

Parke left the home following the incident and deputies asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Photo of Mel and Melba Abdelaziz provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Parke was known to visit Los Angeles County often, specifically the community of Sherman Oaks.

The following Friday, the sheriff’s office invited the family of the victims to speak to the media and make a plea for Parke to turn himself in.

Shortly after the press conference, detectives received a tip that Parke was possibly hiding out in the Sherman Oaks area.

On Saturday, Parke was spotted by Los Angeles police officers and taken into custody.

Parke was interviewed by Fresno County Sheriff’s homicide detectives before he was booked into the Los Angeles County jail.

His bail has been set at $2,000,000.